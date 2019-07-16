

CTV London





Norfolk County Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a teenage girl who was last seen a week ago.

Police were alerted Monday by a parent that 16-year-old Zoe Hann had not been seen since Tuesday, July 9th.

It was determined that the last place she was seen was at a business in Simcoe.

She is described as white, approximately 5'3" tall, 135 pounds, with natural red-coloured hair that has been dyed black in colour.

She was wearing shorts and a sweater with three blue stars with 70's Star written across the front in red lettering.

If anyone has any information of her whereabouts they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.