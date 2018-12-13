

CTV London





A major barn fire in Norfolk County on Wednesday night caused $6-million in damage.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuck says no one was injured and no livestock was lost, but several farm tractors and large equpiment was inside the barn.

Multiple fire stations worked quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby home and another barn.

Windham Road 7 was closed in the area of Teeterville Road and East Quarter Line Road while fire crews got the flames under control.

Norfolk County Assistant Fire Chief Scott Piper says there was already heavy fire when crews arrived on scene.