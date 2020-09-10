Advertisement
Nobody injured in fire at south London home
Published Thursday, September 10, 2020 2:19PM EDT
Firefighters were called to a residence on Hines Crescent on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2020. (Source: London Fire Department)
LONDON, ONT. -- Three people were unharmed following a fire on Hines Crescent.
Firefighters were called to the street off of Dundalk Drive Wednesday afternoon.
Officials say no firefighters or residents were injured.
Ventilation procedures were taken after the all clear was given by crews.
A fire investigator has been requested to attend the scene.
There's no word on the extent of the damages.