LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police in Norfolk County say it’s “a story you wouldn’t believe” after break and enter suspects caused mayhem in a vain attempt to flee.

On Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. residents of a home along Charlotteville West Quarter Line returned home to find two women who had broken into their house.

The women attempted to flee in a pickup truck but were blocked by the homeowner.

Rather than stop, the suspects collided head-on with the homeowners who had two infants in their vehicle.

The driver got out of the pickup truck and fled on foot while the passenger took control of the pickup and attempted to drive away but not before one of the homeowners hopped into the back of the pickup.

The suspect rolled the pickup while fleeing which caused the homeowner to be thrown.

A story you wouldn't believe! #OPP called to break and enter in progress after 2 people caught in the act by the homeowner. Resident ejected from pickup truck after it flees and rolls over. No serious injuries reported. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/iNTlrb9Xe5 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) July 15, 2020

No one was seriously hurt in the series of events that took place.

Police arrived on scene and were able to capture both suspects who are now facing a series of charges.

Officers were able to determine that the suspects were involved in a second break and enter at a Charlotteville Road 5 address.

A 36-year-old woman and a 42-year-old woman both face charges of Break and Enter, Possession of property obtained by crime, and dangerous operation.

The 36-year-old is also charged with operation while impaired and possession of fentanyl.

All stolen property was returned to their rightful owners.