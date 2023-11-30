LONDON
London

    • No one was injured in reported downtown dumpster fire

    Fire crews attended a reported dumpster fire at 571 Richmond St. in London, Ont. on Nov. 30, 2023. (Source: London Fire Department/X) Fire crews attended a reported dumpster fire at 571 Richmond St. in London, Ont. on Nov. 30, 2023. (Source: London Fire Department/X)

    Emergency crews attended the scene of a reported dumpster fire in downtown London, Ont.

    The incident happened at 571 Richmond St. around 1 p.m. Thursday.

    The fire extended to a car and some smoke got into the building.

    Fire crews were able to quickly put out the blaze and ventilate the property.

    Residents and businesses had to briefly evacuate, but have since been allowed back indoors.

    Damage is estimated at $60,000.

    No injuries were reported.

