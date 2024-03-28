LONDON
London

    • No leaks or fires reported after train cars carrying liquid petroleum gas derail in Sarnia

    (Source: Sarnia fire/X) (Source: Sarnia fire/X)
    Emergency services in Sarnia are on scene of a train derailment.

    According to CN, a 14-car derailment with three tanker cars on their side happened at Vidal Street and St. Andrews Street.

    The tankers were carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and no leaks, fires or injuries have been reported.

    The St. Andrews Street crossing is currently blocked and CN crews are, “Working to address the incident.”

    More details will be provided when they become available.

