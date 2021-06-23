Advertisement
No injuries reported after semi-truck runs into Springfield, Ont. house
Published Wednesday, June 23, 2021 1:25PM EDT
A tractor-trailer slammed into a Springfield, Ont. home on June 23, 2021. (@OPP_WR/Twitter)
LONDON, ONT. -- Elgin OPP are investigating after a tractor-trailer slammed into a home in Springfield, Ont. Wednesday.
No one was inside the home at the time and there are no reported injuries.
Police are examining the truck while the home's structural integrity is also being inspected.
