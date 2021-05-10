Advertisement
No charges in fatal pedestrian crash: St. Thomas police
St. Thomas police close off the intersection of First Avenue and Redan Street on April 26, 2021 for a serious collision. (Jim Knight/CTV London)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- St. Thomas police say no charges are being laid following a fatal pedestrian collision two weeks ago.
Emergency crews responded after a 73-year-old St. Thomas woman was struck while crossing Redan Street northbound at First Avenue on the afternoon of April 26.
Investigators say the driver, also northbound, collided with the pedestrian in the crosswalk while turning left on an advanced green light.
The pedestrian was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.
The driver remained at the scene.
Police say their investigation is now closed and no charges are being laid against the driver.
No names have been released.