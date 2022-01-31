No appointments necessary now at all MLHU vaccination clinics

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is now accepting walk-ins at all of its COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Starting Monday, anyone eligible can receive a first, second or booster dose at the Western Fair District Agriplex, Caradoc Community Centre, Earl Nichols Arena, or any Community Hub COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, without an appointment.

Advance appointments can still be made through the health unit's booking website.

“More than 83% of London and Middlesex County residents over the age of 5 have received at least two doses of vaccine, but we know there are others who aren’t yet fully protected. So we’re doing our best to make it easy for those folks to get their vaccine as soon as they are eligible, whether it’s a first, second, or booster dose,” says Dr. Alex Summers with the Middlesex-London Health Unit in a news release.

“One of our key goals is to have more parents make the choice to have their youngsters under the age of 12 get vaccinated; it simply is the best way to protect anyone from COVID-19," he adds.

The numbers surrounding children are disappointing for the health unit, as 96.5 per cent of kids 12 to 17-years-old have received a first dose of vaccine, only 56.1 per cent of those between five and 12 have received a single dose.

