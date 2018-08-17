

CTV London





Stratford police are looking for the culprits after nine bus shelters were vandalized between Tuesday and Friday.

Police say glass window panes were smashed at various bus shelters in the city. Between Tuesday August 14th and Friday August 17th, nine bus shelters have been damaged.

Police believe that a vehicle was involved and that the windows were broken by either a slingshot or a pellet gun.

The costs to the city to fix the damage is between $5,000 and $7,000.

Police are asking the public for assistance in locating those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Jackson at 519-271-4147 x135 or Detective Constable Johnson at 519-271-4147 x 170.