NHL players among those charged in sexual assault allegations

The lawyers for five NHL players who were former members of the 2018 Canadian junior gold medal winning team have confirmed they have been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving a young woman.

On Sunday, Alex Formenton, 24, an Ottawa Senator and former London Knight, was the first to report to London Police Service headquarters to be charged.

Tuesday, it was confirmed by the lawyers for NHL players Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Carter Hart, and Michael McLeod that they too are charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault incident that took place at a downtown London, Ont. hotel involving a 20-year-old woman.

Months after winning the World Junior Hockey gold medal in 2018, the players were in London for a Hockey Canada golf tournament and gala in June of that year.

In court documents from a civil lawsuit, which was settled out of court in 2022, it’s alleged the complainant met some of the players at a downtown London bar.

She left with one of them for something that started out consensually but then others were allegedly invited without consent.

The woman said officers initially investigated the incident but no charges were laid.

At this point, none of the allegations have been proven in court.

The players involved have taken a leave of absence from their NHL teams, citing personal reasons.

CTV News reached out to the lawyers for the NHL players for comment and they deny any wrongdoing on behalf of their clients, saying they will plead not guilty.

London police have scheduled a news conference surrounding the matter for Monday, Feb. 5.