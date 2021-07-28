LONDON, ONT. -- Municipal leaders believe London should consider fortifying its position at the centre of southwestern Ontario’s transportation network by building a regional mobility and transportation hub.

In a letter to council Mayor Ed Holder and Deputy Mayor Josh Morgan wrote, "We believe that the time to begin exploring this opportunity is now."

On July 28, they will ask council to endorse work to develop a 'conceptual framework' for the project that could link VIA Rail, inter-community buses, and rapid transit at a single downtown location.

Holder tells CTV News, “I think it acknowledges the important role that London plays economically and in the broader viability of the region.”

Holder suggests two recent announcements justify exploring the possibility of a new hub.

On July 20, the federal government committed to explore ways to improve rail service in southwestern Ontario.

Discount bus operator Megabus has partnered with Badder Bus Lines to offer twice-daily service to Toronto following the demise of Greyhound Canada.

Holder believes a well-developed plan could attract funding from senior levels of government.

"I’m buoyed by the fact that the province asked me to chair the (southwestern Ontario) task force for all the various modes of transportation."

The exploration of a downtown mobility and transportation hub will be discussed by council’s Strategic Priorities & Policy Committee.