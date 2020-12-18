MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- In just over a week, the London region has set, tied and broken its record high for daily COVID-19 cases repeatedly, and Friday is no exception. The record was set amid news the vaccine could arrive in London in days.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 67 new cases, more than 10 per cent higher than the previous record of 58 set on Thursday.

The region had already set a new record high of 53 cases last week, and matched it twice this week.

Friday’s cases bring the total in the region to 2,322, with 1,875 resolved and 82 deaths, leaving 365 active cases.

During a virtual media briefing Thursday, MLHU Medical officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie said the second wave continues to batter our community.

On a positive note, Ontario announced Friday that the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) will be among the nearly 20 hospitals to receive the vaccine next.

"Following a successful pilot, we are excited to continue onto the next stage of our rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines to Ontarians," said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health in a statement. "While we are planning to ensure that everyone who wants a vaccine will receive one, we need to first protect our frontline workers and those providing essential care to our most vulnerable."

The province says LHSC has the equipment necessary to store the Pfizer vaccine and staff are ready to administer vaccines.

In a letter to staff obtained by CTV News, LHSC President and CEO Dr. Paul Woods Health indicated who would receive the vaccine first.

“We expect the first doses will be administered to health-care workers who are providing care in long-term care homes and other targeted clinical settings. Given that some mild side effects may represent COVID-19 like symptoms, only a small percentage of staff from different clinical areas will receive vaccination in a staggered approach.”

The MLHU expects the vaccine to start arriving in the next few days, and Mackie said in a statement the health unit is happy to be working with LHSC to deliver the vaccine to front-line workers and beyond.

“This is the beginning of the next phase of our pandemic response and we will get vaccine to everyone who wants it as soon as we can. This will be a long journey, and we’re still a long way from being able to provide a COVID-19 vaccine to the public.”

The news comes as the number of active outbreaks at LHSC’s University Hospital dropped to five Friday, after the outbreak in the 10th Floor Epilepsy Monitoring Unit was declared over. In total outbreaks in five units have now been cleared.

LHSC is reporting a total of 76 patient and 77 staff cases associated with the University Hospital outbreaks, with no new cases in the past 24 hours and no new deaths, with that total holding at 17.

There are also two ongoing outbreaks in units at Victoria Hospital, and while there are fewer than five staff or five patient cases, LHSC is reporting a death associated with the outbreaks, the first connected to the outbreaks there.

That death was not included in the daily totals provided by the MLHU on Friday.

In terms of active cases, LHSC says there are 20 inpatients and 33 staff still positive for COVID-19 associated with all the outbreaks.

There are also ongoing outbreaks at four seniors’ facilities, five London-area schools and two residences at Western University.

Meanwhile Elgin and Oxford counties, the areas covered by Southwestern Public Health, were just three cases shy of beating the record 33 daily cases set on Thursday.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data, no new deaths were reported Friday:

Elgin-Oxford – 30 new, 160 active, 863 total, 692 resolved, 11 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – seven new, 39 active, 477 total, 411 resolved, 27 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – four new, 61 active, 762 total, 663 resolved, 33 deaths

Grey-Bruce – six new, 34 active, 419 total, 385 resolved, no deaths

Huron-Perth – six new, 62 active, 505 total, 423 resolved, 20 deaths

Ontario added more than 2,000 new cases again Friday, surpassing 150,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.