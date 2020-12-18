LONDON, ONT . -- The Thames Valley District School Board is reporting new cases of COVID-19 in four schools one day before the holiday break.

The news comes as the province grapples with whether or not they will close schools for a time following the break.

The four schools with new cases are AB Lucas Secondary School, Saunders Secondary School, Wilton Grove Public Schools, and Roch Carrier French Immersion Public School.

All staff and parents of the affected schools were notified immediately.

All schools will remain open and buses are continuing to run.

If you are not contacted by the public health unit, your child is not considered to be at risk.

The health unit will only contact those staff and students who have been identified as a close contact, and will advise them to stay home from school and quarantine for a period of 14 days.