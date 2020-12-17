LONDON, ONT. -- The Thames Valley District School Board sent a message home to parents and guardians of their students to prepare for the possibility of remote learning.

Although there has been no direction for schools to move to remote learning after the break, the Minister of Education has recommended all school boards encourage students to take anything home with them that they may need should the changeover happen.

Families will be informed through a SchoolMessenger notification should changes take place, the message stated.

"If in-person changes to remote learning in the new year, our team will be prepared to deploy technology based identified needs."

Four regional TVDSB schools report new COVID-19 cases

Just days before students will be let out of school for two weeks the Thames Valley District School Board is reporting new cases of COVID-19 at four of its schools.

The four schools are Huron Park Secondary School (Woodstock), West Nissouri Public School (Thorndale), Tavistock Public School, Davenport Public School (Aylmer).

As with all school cases if you are not contacted by the public health unit, your child is not considered to be at risk.

The health unit will only contact those staff and students who have been identified as a close contact, and will advise them to stay home from school and quarantine for a period of 14 days.

The London District Catholic School Board has discontinued its practice of reporting new cases at schools instead directing the public to their website page regarding ongoing cases.

Currently, the LDCSB has two active cases in elementary schools and nine active cases in secondary schools.

According to the Middlesex-London Health Unit there have been 96 school/child care cases under their jurisdiction since the pandemic began.

- With files from CTV London's Justin Zadorsky and Tammy Heisel