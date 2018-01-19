

CTV London





A new poll commissioned by the London Institute shows that Paul Cheng is the current favourite for mayor leading into the official election season.

Of 1018 people polled nearly 20% said that Paul Cheng would be their first choice for mayor.

Current Mayor Matt Brown is in second with 10.4% followed by Phil Squire at 8.5%. Paul Paolatto and Josh Morgan sit at 4.7% and 4.4%.

However, the major stat to note is that more than half of respondents say they are undecided.

The poll also shows that Jobs, BRT, and taxes are the leading issues heading into the election.

The poll was put together by Main Street Research for the London Institute.