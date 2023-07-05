New 'large-scale' nuclear build planned for Bruce Power

In order to accommodate Ontario's growing electricity needs, the "pre-development" for a new large-scale nuclear build has been announced at Bruce Power.

Speaking in Tiverton on Wednesday, Minister of Energy Todd Smith said the Ontario government is starting pre-development work to site the first large-scale nuclear build in over three decades to prepare for rising electricity demand, power electrification and fuel the province’s strong economic growth.

"A new nuclear station would also create thousands of new jobs and generate billions of dollars in economic activity across the province for decades to come, while helping to reduce emissions and further Ontario’s clean electricity advantage, which will better position Ontario to compete for international investments, which are increasingly prioritizing access to a clean energy supply," reads a release.

Bruce Power will start community consultations and conduct the environmental assessment for federal approval to determine the feasibility of siting up to 4,800 megawatts (MW) of new nuclear generation on its current site.

According to the province, the pre-development work is part of Ontario’s plan to prepare for electricity demand in the 2030s and 2040s that will build on Ontario’s clean electricity advantage and ensure the province has the power to maintain its position as a leader in job creation and a magnet for the industries of the future.

This is a developing story.