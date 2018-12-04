

Celine Moreau, CTV London





A new drug is helping those suffering from rheumatoid arthritis who respond poorly to other treatments.

Rheumatoid arthritis affects roughly 300,000 Canadians and is associated with higher rates of illness and premature death.

Ellen Foster has been living with the illness for more than 30 years, and says for the first 16 years after she was diagnosed she was treatment resistant.

But with drug therapy research a new drug has been approved called Olumiant.

It has shown a reduction of signs and symptoms of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients like Foster who have responded poorly to other treatments.

Celine Moreau will have more at 6.