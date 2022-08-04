New details emerging after two London teens stabbed
More details are emerging after two teens were stabbed in London on Tuesday.
A reliable source told CTV News the stabbings were connected to an unsanctioned basketball game that was allegedly organized by popular YouTuber "K Showtime" — a 20-year-old from Toronto who shares video content on social media while organizing basketball games in various communities.
The chain of events on Tuesday began with a planned basketball game on an outdoor court at White Oaks Public School.
When first responders arrived on scene around 9:30 p.m., the found two teenaged boys with apparent stab wounds. Both of them were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A description of a suspect was given to police and another teenaged boy was arrested nearby. A second suspect was also identified and located.
Two knives were also found and seized by police who say they don’t believe this was a random incident.
