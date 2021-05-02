LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 88 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and one new death.

The death is a man in his 60's.

There have now been a total of 10,575 cases, with 9,429 resolved. Active decrased slightly to 945.

Meanwhile the number of variant cases increased to 1,608 cases, with the vast majority being the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the U.K. with 274 cases mutation positive.

As of end of day Monday, the region has administered more than 150,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are active outbreaks at three area schools, two child-care centres and three Western University residences.

The number of inpatients and ICU patients at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) dropped Friday after increasing slightly on Thursday. Many of the ICU patients are from outside the region.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 138 active, 3,406 total, 3,192 resolved, 76 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 16 new, 283 active, 2,321 total, 1,992 resolved, 41 deaths

Huron-Perth – 33 active, 1,579 total, 1,494 resolved, 52 deaths, 103 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – eight new, 80 active, 3,257 total, 3,121 resolved, 56 deaths, 383 variants

Grey-Bruce – six new, 1,206 total, 1,147 resolved, five deaths

Ontario is reporting an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases as new infections jump back above 3,700.

Health officials confirmed 3,732 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which is 363 more cases than what was reported on Saturday.

Ontario's test positivity rate also increased on Sunday to 8.5 per cent. In the previous 24-hour period, 45,301 tests were completed.