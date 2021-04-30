LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 Friday a drop in new daily cases, but two new deaths.

The deaths were a man in his sixties and a woman in her sixties and means that the regional death toll now sits at 200.

Neither individual was associated with a long-term care or retirement home setting.

There have now been a total of 10,382 cases, with 9,238 resolved. Active dropped slightly to 944.

Meanwhile the number of variant cases held steady at 1,571 cases, with the vast majority being the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the U.K. Another 269 cases are mutation positive.

As of end of day Monday, the region has administered more than 150,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are active outbreaks at five area schools, three child-care centres and five Western University residences.

The number of inpatients and ICU patients at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) dropped Friday after increasing slightly on Thursday. Many of the ICU patients are from outside the region.

The hospital has 87 inpatients positive for COVID-19, with 42 in intensive care. Eight staff are also COVID-19 positive.

Those numbers were most recently updated Thursday.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 19 new, 141 active, 3,392 total, 3,175 resolved, 76 deaths, 380 variants – Note: An update has not been provided as of 11:30 a.m. Firday

Haldimand-Norfolk – 29 new, 262 active, 2,285 total, 1,977 resolved, 41 deaths

Huron-Perth – three new, 31 active, 1,573 total, 1,490 resolved, 52 deaths, 99 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 11 new, 78 active, 3,238 total, 3,104 resolved, 56 deaths, 383 variants

Grey-Bruce – 10 new, 73 active, 1,198 total, 1,120 resolved, five deaths,

Ontario reported 3,887 new COVID-19 cases with 21 new deaths Friday.

The province also deemed 4,242 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Friday meaning recoveries continue to outpace new infections.

With files from CTV News Toronto.