

The Canadian Press





Thomas Carrique is officially the new commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police.

He'll be honoured at aa Change of Command ceremony in Aylmer West this afternoon at 1 p.m.

Carrique wasn't the first choice for the job -- Toronto Police Superintendant Ron Taverner was initially tapped for the role.

Taverner is a long-time family friend of Premier Doug Ford, and he decided not to accept the job amid accusations of nepotism.