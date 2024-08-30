New affiliation agreement between London Children's Hospital and Shriners in Montreal

A first of its kind Canadian affiliation agreement has been announced between Children’s Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada (SHC Canada).

It's expected to improve care, research and education and is based on three core pillars — clinical care, research and education.

“This affiliation is a dream come true developed in the true spirit of collaboration with the goal of improving paediatric orthopaedic care in Canada. It will not only improve the lives of patients and their families, but will also advance research and teaching,” said Jacques Boissonneault, administrator, Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada. “This affiliation has allowed us to create an exceptional framework that has opened the door to more such collaborative projects across Canada.”According to a release from both organizations, patients and families in southwestern Ontario will now have access to specialized paediatric orthopaedic care closer to home, while Canada Shriners Hospital will continue to support and improve access to complex cases.

The affiliation is funded by a $1.5 million grant over five years from Shriners Children’s, which will be administered by Children’s Health Foundation in London and the Philanthropy Office at Canada Shriners Hospital and will be divided between both hospitals to improve clinical care, research and teaching.