Two arrested, third suspect still wanted after London shooting

    Two people have been arrested following a shooting in London in July, police are still looking for a third suspect.

    On Aug. 23, Mohamed Sail, 34, was arrested in Mississauga by Peel Regional police and returned to London.

    On Aug. 29, Tristan Omari King-Wilson, 23, was arrested in Windsor by OPP.

    Both suspects were returned to London and remain in custody.

    Police are still searching for Dean Robert Dickieson, 31, and anybody who sees him is reminded not to approach him and to call 911 immediately, he is considered armed and dangerous.

    All charges stem from an incident in London on July 28 in the area of Richmond Street and Clarence Street where at the time, witnesses told CTV News they heard gunshots around 4:30 a.m.

    According to police, a victim showed up at hospital with suspected gunshot wounds around 5 a.m. and injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

