Support staff at Western University on the picket line

Members of CUPE Local 2361 at Western University are on the picket line Friday.

About 330 members were in a legal strike position as of 12:01 a.m. after two days of talks this week with an external mediator.

Union leadership said it has received a counter proposal to the latest contract requests.

CUPE 2361 represents a wide range of support roles including maintenance, custodial services and landscape services.

Statement from Western University

We greatly value the work of this employee group and we feel our latest offer reflects that.

It is disappointing that we have not been able to reach a deal with CUPE 2361, despite Western having proposed one of the most competitive compensation packages in the university sector.

Our latest offer included average wage increases of nearly 22 per cent over four years – more than 5 per cent per year – which would have translated to all members earning between $52,000 and $99,000 in the first year of the new agreement. That’s on top of an already comprehensive package that includes pension contributions of three times what the employee contributes, post-retirement benefits that provide lifetime health and dental coverage, and paid vacation starting at three weeks per year, plus an additional eight paid days a year.

Western has detailed plans in place, and we are committed to ensuring the fall term runs as smoothly as possible. The university is open, and all activities will continue.