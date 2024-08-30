LONDON
    • London police prepare for another year of 'Project LEARN'

    Police officers from Hamilton and Windsor assisted the London Police Service to deal with Homecoming crowds at London, Ont.'s Western University on Sept. 23, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) Police officers from Hamilton and Windsor assisted the London Police Service to deal with Homecoming crowds at London, Ont.'s Western University on Sept. 23, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
    London police are getting sent to launch 'Project Learn.'

    First launched in 2007, the annual campaign focuses on liquor enforcement and reduction of noise as thousands of students return to Western University and Fanshawe College.

    “This is the time we welcome students back to school and the city, and we hope that they enjoy the great things that our city has to offer,” said Insp. Ryan Scrivens of the Patrol Support Branch of the London Police Service. “The goal of Project LEARN is to ensure that students know how to keep themselves, their friends, and our community safe while still enjoying this exciting time in their lives."

    According to London police, during the month of September, residents will see an increased police presence as officers focus on nuisance parties, open alcohol consumption, underage drinking and public intoxication.

