London police prepare for another year of 'Project LEARN'
London police are getting sent to launch 'Project Learn.'
First launched in 2007, the annual campaign focuses on liquor enforcement and reduction of noise as thousands of students return to Western University and Fanshawe College.
“This is the time we welcome students back to school and the city, and we hope that they enjoy the great things that our city has to offer,” said Insp. Ryan Scrivens of the Patrol Support Branch of the London Police Service. “The goal of Project LEARN is to ensure that students know how to keep themselves, their friends, and our community safe while still enjoying this exciting time in their lives."
According to London police, during the month of September, residents will see an increased police presence as officers focus on nuisance parties, open alcohol consumption, underage drinking and public intoxication.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING 'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
'Completely gutted': Calgary Flames react to Johnny Gaudreau's death
There is tragedy in the hockey world Friday morning as the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, formerly of the Calgary Flames, and his brother Matthew were killed in a crash.
NEW Your trip to the emergency department is taking longer every year: report
Trips to the emergency department are costing Canadians more time every year, according to a new report.
Aid group says Israel hit convoy to hospital in Gaza. Israel says it hit gunmen who seized the car
An Israeli missile hit a convoy carrying medical supplies and fuel to an Emirati hospital in the Gaza Strip, killing several people from a local transportation company, the American Near East Refugee Aid group said Friday. Israel claimed without immediate evidence that it opened fire after gunmen seized the convoy.
She's a Norwegian princess. He's an American self-professed shaman. Their wedding is this weekend
The Norwegian king’s eldest child, Princess Martha Louise, will marry American self-professed shaman Durek Verret on Saturday in a picturesque corner of southern Norway.
Orangutan briefly escapes habitat at Toronto Zoo, returned safely
The Toronto Zoo says an orangutan managed to leave its outdoor habitat before it was returned without incident.
New The top 10 reasons Canadians visited the emergency department this year
New health data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information breaks down the top 10 reasons sending Canadians to the emergency room.
opinion The best movies to watch when you're feeling lost
When you're feeling lost and cut adrift, movies can be more than a distraction. Film critic Richard Crouse offers five films you can watch that have messages about finding purpose and direction in life.
'I'm terrified': 2 Ontario women lost more than $80,000 to bank investigator scam
It's a new twist to an old scam — fraudsters are spoofing phone numbers to steal access codes to hack into bank accounts, and two Toronto women lost more than $80,000 as a result.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.