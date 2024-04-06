Neighbours complain not enough information from city staff about proposed rezoning for homeless hub
Living just a few doors away from the rear of the former radio station, Nikola Pasic is researching the proposed rezoning of 743 Wellington Rd. on his own.
He recently received a notice from the city about a rezoning application to add “Emergency Care Establishment and Clinics” to the list of permitted uses on the property.
Only later did he learn that the rezoning would allow a low barrier service hub for Londoners experiencing homelessness.
“It sounded pretty benign on the surface,” Pasic said. “Then I had to call city hall and dig into a website. I had to find the plan, and the second paragraph said its part of the homeless hubs.”
A justification letter by the property owner’s planning consultant states, “The subject lands are intended to become a potential ‘Hub’ location as a part of the ‘London’s Health & Homelessness Response: Proposed Hubs Implementation Plan.’”
London's Whole of Community Response to Homelessness aims to create 600 highly supportive housing units and up to 15 service hubs to where people can receive basic care and stabilize.
The first two hubs opened late last year on LHSC’s Victoria Hospital property and behind the Parkwood Institute.
Those hubs are about 600 metres from 743 Wellington Rd.
Neighbour Nikola Pasic, seen on April 5, 2024, shows documents from research he’s doing into the proposed rezoning of 743 Wellington Rd. to permit a homeless hub. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
Pasic questioned if the rezoning application complies with requirements in the Provincial Policy Statement.
“There’s businesses over there, [so] economic costs, there are going to be value costs to the neighbourhood, and personal safety and health issues,” he explained.
Other neighbours also complained about the information coming from city staff.
“It would be better if city hall was a little more forthcoming with the real facts, and not try to whitewash it,” said Geoffrey Goodwin, who has lived on Eden Avenue for 40 years.
He has many questions about rezoning the property that backs onto the cul-de-sac.
“Why is the city being kind of sneaky about it?” Goodwin asked. “Where is the funding coming from? Where are they getting the money from? Who is backing them? Is it provincial, federal, or private?”
City staff were unavailable for an interview with CTV News on Thursday and Friday to discuss neighbours’ concerns.
Instead, a point-form statement was emailed to CTV News on Friday at 4:15 p.m.
Wellington Street Re-Zoning
- This property owner is making an independent application to establish highest and best use for their property.
Whole of Community Response Update
- Through the Whole of Community Response plan, there is work underway to develop a City-led procurement later this year where property owners and operators can submit plans to operate a Hub.
- There is no proposal for Hub at this location.
Pasic wants to see real solutions to help people experiencing homelessness, but still has more questions than answers.
“I think [city staff] go by 'silence means acquiescence,’ but we are starting to speak out now because people are more informed,” he said while holding a copy of the Provincial Policy Statement.
A public participation meeting in front of the Planning and Environment Committee is scheduled for May 22.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'He wanted to provide,' wife of Canadian aid worker killed in Gaza says
The wife of a U.S.-Canadian aid worker who was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza this week says her husband was a man who strived for peace.
Missing B.C. baby found safe, Amber Alert called off
Authorities have deactivated an Amber Alert issued for a baby who was allegedly abducted from B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week.
Morneau, Charest push for focus on economic growth ahead of federal budget
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau and former Quebec premier Jean Charest are both urging the federal government to focus on economic growth ahead of the April 16 federal budget.
Calgary murder victim's body found by police
Calgary police say the body of homicide victim Chelsea Davidenas has been found.
Earthquake aftershocks halt the demolition of a leaning building in Taiwan. Death toll rises to 13
The demolition of a building that is leaning precariously after an earthquake in Taiwan was halted on Saturday because of aftershocks that made it lean even more, media reports said.
Video shows police intercept break-and-enter at warehouse involving a dozen suspects north of Toronto
York Regional Police have released a video showing more than a dozen suspects armed with hammers and electric saws breaking into a warehouse in Richmond Hill earlier this week.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
EXCLUSIVE Canadian pilot who exposed Dominican Republic drug trafficking operation suing federal government, Pivot Airlines
A Canadian airline pilot who was detained in the Dominican Republic after he and his crew discovered more than 200 kilos of cocaine on board a flight to Toronto is seeking $16 million from the federal government and his former employer, Pivot Airlines.
Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv kill 6 and wound 11
Russian forces overnight attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles, killing at least six people and wounding 11 more in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, officials said Saturday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Here's what to do if you haven't gotten solar eclipse glasses
-
Solar Eclipse
Solar Eclipse How to tell if your solar eclipse glasses are fake