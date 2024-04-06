Neighbours complain not enough information from city staff about proposed rezoning for homeless hub

Living just a few doors away from the rear of the former radio station, Nikola Pasic is researching the proposed rezoning of 743 Wellington Rd. on his own.

He recently received a notice from the city about a rezoning application to add “Emergency Care Establishment and Clinics” to the list of permitted uses on the property.

Only later did he learn that the rezoning would allow a low barrier service hub for Londoners experiencing homelessness.

“It sounded pretty benign on the surface,” Pasic said. “Then I had to call city hall and dig into a website. I had to find the plan, and the second paragraph said its part of the homeless hubs.”

A justification letter by the property owner’s planning consultant states, “The subject lands are intended to become a potential ‘Hub’ location as a part of the ‘London’s Health & Homelessness Response: Proposed Hubs Implementation Plan.’”

London's Whole of Community Response to Homelessness aims to create 600 highly supportive housing units and up to 15 service hubs to where people can receive basic care and stabilize.

The first two hubs opened late last year on LHSC’s Victoria Hospital property and behind the Parkwood Institute.

Those hubs are about 600 metres from 743 Wellington Rd.

Neighbour Nikola Pasic, seen on April 5, 2024, shows documents from research he’s doing into the proposed rezoning of 743 Wellington Rd. to permit a homeless hub. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

Pasic questioned if the rezoning application complies with requirements in the Provincial Policy Statement.

“There’s businesses over there, [so] economic costs, there are going to be value costs to the neighbourhood, and personal safety and health issues,” he explained.

Other neighbours also complained about the information coming from city staff.

“It would be better if city hall was a little more forthcoming with the real facts, and not try to whitewash it,” said Geoffrey Goodwin, who has lived on Eden Avenue for 40 years.

He has many questions about rezoning the property that backs onto the cul-de-sac.

“Why is the city being kind of sneaky about it?” Goodwin asked. “Where is the funding coming from? Where are they getting the money from? Who is backing them? Is it provincial, federal, or private?”

City staff were unavailable for an interview with CTV News on Thursday and Friday to discuss neighbours’ concerns.

Instead, a point-form statement was emailed to CTV News on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

Wellington Street Re-Zoning

This property owner is making an independent application to establish highest and best use for their property.

Whole of Community Response Update

Through the Whole of Community Response plan, there is work underway to develop a City-led procurement later this year where property owners and operators can submit plans to operate a Hub.

There is no proposal for Hub at this location.

Pasic wants to see real solutions to help people experiencing homelessness, but still has more questions than answers.

“I think [city staff] go by 'silence means acquiescence,’ but we are starting to speak out now because people are more informed,” he said while holding a copy of the Provincial Policy Statement.

A public participation meeting in front of the Planning and Environment Committee is scheduled for May 22.