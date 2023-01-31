Neighbourhood resistance to new sidewalk sways council committee

Public pressure has delivered another blow to a city policy meant to improve accessibility and pedestrian connections in neighbourhoods that were built without sidewalks.

Following extensive public consultation and the development of a Neighbourhood Connectivity Plan for the residential streets of Whitehills in northwest London, Ont., city staff recommend several new sidewalks.

Most contentious is the proposal to install a curb-facing sidewalk along one side of Edgehill Road and a short section of Edgehill Crescent to connect pedestrians from Blackacres to the South Foxhollow Ravine.

“The existing road design provides an inadequate connection for those not comfortable walking on the road for any number of reasons,” explained Jennie Dann, director of construction and infrastructure to the Civic Works Committee.

But most residents on the streets have opposed the recommendation, suggesting that there are not currently large numbers of pedestrians walking on their street, and there is a fully-accessible entrance point to the South Foxhollow Ravine nearby.

“As a neighbourhood collective, we do not want sidewalks installed as our property values would plummet. Our driveways would be cut by 50 per cent,” resident Arlene Dewdney told the committee.

Another neighbour expressed concern that installing the sidewalk would require cutting stamped concrete driveways.

Dann said city staff are not aware of any research showing that new sidewalks reduce property values, instead pointing to “walkability scores” included on most real estate listings.

Curb-facing sidewalks reduce the impact on trees and driveways, but Dann did estimate about 10 trees planted close to the curb might have to be removed to accommodate the sidewalk.

Upcoming detailed design work will determine how many trees would be removed for a sidewalk, versus being removed because of upcoming roadwork.

Councillors acknowledged the importance of sidewalks on residential streets, but unanimously (4-0) recommended council remove the Edgehill sidewalk from upcoming road reconstruction plans for this summer.

“It didn’t feel to me that the connectivity to that trail was the impetus for such a dramatic change to this neighbourhood and this street,” explained Coun. Corrine Rahman who chairs the committee and represents the neighbourhood.

Council will make a final decision Feb. 14.