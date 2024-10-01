LONDON
London

    • Need office space? Downtown London has it

    Office buildings in downtown London, Ont. on Jan. 24, 2024. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) Office buildings in downtown London, Ont. on Jan. 24, 2024. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
    London has Canada's highest rate of vacant downtown office space, according to a new report.

    Real estate investment firm, CBRE, said core vacancy hit 31.4 per cent in the third quarter of this year.

    Although CBRE said this could be a potential plateau for the market, with no large vacancies anticipated in the near future.

    In contrast, the report said, "The suburban office market remains relatively tight as most buildings with vacancy have less than 6,000 sq. ft listed and are distributed across the node."

