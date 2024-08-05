Nearly 30 drug poisonings recorded in Grey-Bruce in July
Grey-Bruce Public Health has issued an opioid alert after receiving information of two fatal and two non-fatal suspected drug poisonings that occurred over July 25 – Aug.1.
Three occurred in Owen-Sound, and one in Meaford – with suspected fentanyl being the culprit.
“We are saddened by the loss of two community members to suspected drug poisoning. We are thinking of the individuals’ family members and friends during this difficult time. We encourage people who use unregulated substances to use harm reduction strategies to lower the risk of overdose and death,” said Monica Blair, Manager of the Harm Reduction Program at Grey Bruce Public Health.
The four cases in the last week of July have brought the total number of suspected drug poisonings up to 26 over the course of the month.
Public health has advised that all street drugs should be considered potentially fatal, however, test kits for fentanyl, benzodiazepines, and xylazine are available from Public Health to test supplies.
Other harm reduction methods include ensuring that you don’t use drugs alone, only using new supplies, and carrying a Naloxone kit.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Accreditation pulled from De Grasse coach Rana Reider by Canadian Olympic Committe
The Canadian Olympic Committee says it has revoked accreditation from the coach of six-time Olympic medal-winning sprinter Andre De Grasse.
Combat brain fatigue with these top expert tips
Put your thinking cap on, people often hear — after all, that's what our brain is for and what many are paid to do. But a new study finds that people see a downside to such mental expenditures: Thinking can be a pain.
Human remains found inside a crocodile in Australia believed to be that of a 40-year-old tourist
Police said Tuesday human remains were found inside a large crocodile suspected of killing a tourist in Australia’s second fatal attack in about a month.
opinion Here are the best places to keep your emergency fund
You've likely heard the advice to start an emergency fund. But personal finance columnist Christopher Liew adds there are alternative options to keeping them in a regular a savings account.
Who is the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada?
Ashley Callingbull, a member of Enoch Cree Nation in Alberta, is the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada. Here's what she had to say to CTV News' Rachel CrowSpreadingWings about the significance of this win.
NEW Touching tribute pushing Ottawa paddler closer to her Paralympic dream
The Ottawa paddler is weeks away from her second Paralympics, and this time, a podium finish is well within her reach.
Is Singapore's housing model a realistic solution for Canada's affordability woes?
Singapore's housing model, where the government plays a dominating role in land ownership, property development, financing and other related aspects of society, has been held up numerous times as a path to affordability here in Canada.
Mom comes to pick up driver accused of stunt driving on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.
Elon Musk sues OpenAI and CEO, claiming betrayal of its goal to benefit humanity
Elon Musk is suing OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman over what he says is a betrayal of the ChatGPT maker's founding aims of benefiting humanity rather than pursuing profits.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Missing girl located after Amber Alert issued
Waterloo Regional Police say a missing 14-year-old girl has been located.
-
'Nobody deserved to die': Neighbours, friends react to Stratford, Ont. shooting
A neighbourhood in Stratford, Ont. is reeling from the shock of a triple shooting that has left residents in disbelief.
-
Man wanted after removing monitoring bracelet while out on bail: police
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Kitchener resident, Aleksandar Ivaz, who is currently out on bail for a number of criminal offences.
Windsor
-
Thunderstorm watch and rainfall warning in effect for the region
Tuesday morning and into the early afternoon, Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.
-
Windsor police seize more than $30,000 in illegal drugs from resident
On August 1, police say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue due to suspected drug trafficking.
-
Hogs for Hospice invades Leamington
The three-day motorcycle rally took place from August 2 to 4, and attracted thousands of people to the twon.
Barrie
-
Woman loses her life in fatal hydro-pole crash in New Tecumseth
One person died and five people were injured in a crash in Adjala Tosorontio in New Tecumseth.
-
Heavy traffic at Boots and Hearts will break your honky-tonk heart
OPP have released a statement indicating road closures and traffic delays are likely during the Boots and Hearts festival.
-
OPP announce slew of impaired driving charges
The OPP's Collingwood and Blue Mountains Detachment has charged three drivers with impaired driving offences over the long weekend and four since the end of July.
Northern Ontario
-
Early morning apartment fire in Greater Sudbury displaces multiple families
Residents of a 20-unit apartment complex on Burton Avenue in Greater Sudbury were evacuated early Monday after a fire ripped through multiple units.
-
Wall Street has its worst day since 2022 as fear of a U.S. economic slowdown deepens; Dow sinks 1,000
A scary Monday that started with a plunge abroad reminiscent of 1987 's crash has swept around the world and pummelled Wall Street with more steep losses, as fears worsen about a slowing U.S. economy.
-
Google loses massive antitrust lawsuit over its search dominance
Google has violated U.S. antitrust law with its search business, a federal judge ruled Monday, handing the tech giant a staggering court defeat with the potential to reshape how millions of Americans get information online and to upend decades of dominance.
Ottawa
-
Canadian Transplant Games highlight success stories of survival and the need for donors
The Canadian Transplant Games have kicked off at sports venues across Ottawa. The event raises awareness of the many Canadians still waiting for organ and tissue donations, while also highlighting the success stories of those living healthy lives after receiving a transplant.
-
Mom comes to pick up driver accused of stunt driving on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.
-
Ottawa police investigating death in park on Smyth Road
Ottawa police are investigating the death of a person in Faircrest Heights Park on Smyth Road, across the street from the Ottawa Hospital General Campus.
Toronto
-
Greater Toronto home sales up in July from last year, listings jump
The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales in July were up from last year but down from a month earlier, while listings jumped.
-
CafeTO barrier damaged after single-vehicle crash downtown: Toronto police
One driver is in custody after a single-vehicle crash caused significant damage to a CafeTO patio downtown, Toronto police say.
-
14-year-old Brampton girl flies solo above GTA, one of youngest to do so
At just 14 years old, Anaya Sohail has become one of the youngest people in Canada to fly an aircraft after she took to the skies solo for the first time and flew over the Greater Toronto Area last month.
Montreal
-
Festivalgoer's body found in Montreal's Olympic Basin
A 20-year-old man is dead after his body was found in the Olympic Basin on Ile-Notre-Dame.
-
Man killed, woman injured in Quebec City, suspect arrested
A suspect has been arrested after a violent incident that left a man in his 30s dead and a woman in her 20s injured in Quebec City.
-
Amber Alert: Missing Montreal children found in U.S.
An Amber Alert was cancelled after two missing Montreal children were located in the United States.
Atlantic
-
From school boards to dog adoption, N.S. Tories have pulled back from 2021 promises
Campaign promises to fund mental health care, reinstate public school boards and give tax breaks for dog adoptions are among the pledges that, nearly three years into his mandate, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has either tossed aside or been slow to enact.
-
N.B. police find 22-year-old dead in Maquapit Lake
Search teams found the body of a 22-year-old swimmer in Maquapit Lake in Clarks Corner, N.B., on Sunday afternoon.
-
911 operator calmly walks expectant mom through a surprise at-home delivery
When a 911 call came in saying a woman in Nashville was experiencing sudden labour, emergency operator Kaitlyn Kramer says her training kicked in as she successfully coached the expectant mom and bystanders through delivering a healthy baby boy.
Winnipeg
-
Some Manitoba wildfire evacuees returning home
206 members of God’s Lake First Nation are already home and 32 more are in the process of returning.
-
Viking Village a smash hit at Icelandic Festival
Thousands of people visited Gimli on Sunday to take in the sights and sounds of Islendingadagurinn, the Icelandic Festival of Manitoba.
-
Manitoba highway closed following crash: RCMP
Highway 6 was shut down late Sunday afternoon due to a collision.
Calgary
-
Smith asks for support for Jasper recovery during Trudeau visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Alberta on Monday to visit the Jasper wildfire command centre.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Calgary
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Calgary just before noon Monday by Environment Canada and Climate Change. (ECCC).
-
Tour de Bowness celebrates unique Calgary community
After a difficult June, when a massive water main break closed roads and forced residents to boil water, the community was buzzing Monday when the 21st Tour de Bowness was held.
Edmonton
-
Smith asks for support for Jasper recovery during Trudeau visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Alberta on Monday to visit the Jasper wildfire command centre.
-
Alberta storm: Heritage Festival and Big Valley Jamboree cut short, Edson flooded
A storm wreaked havoc in Edmonton and the surrounding area Sunday evening.
-
'Monsters': Sturgeon endure in Alberta rivers, but their future is uncertain
They lurk in the murky depths of some of Alberta's biggest rivers, living fossils from when giant lizards strode the earth.
Vancouver
-
Wildfire near B.C.'s Manning Park burns so intensely it produces thunderstorm
The Calcite Creek fire, burning near the eastern edge of Manning Park, produced a pyrocumulonimbus cloud Sunday afternoon which generated thunder and lightning strikes.
-
Metro Vancouver officials bracing for local impacts of Chilcotin River landslide
Hundreds of kilometres downstream from where water started flowing over of a landslide blocking the Chilcotin River Monday morning, officials in Metro Vancouver are bracing for impacts in the region.
-
'Bring him home': Family pleads for public's help finding missing Coquitlam man
Nabeel Kassani, 39, was last seen near his residence near Blue Mountain Street and Austin Avenue in Coquitlam at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31.