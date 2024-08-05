Nearly 30 drug poisonings recorded in Grey-Bruce in July

LONDON
    Grey-Bruce Public Health has issued an opioid alert after receiving information of two fatal and two non-fatal suspected drug poisonings that occurred over July 25 – Aug.1.

    Three occurred in Owen-Sound, and one in Meaford – with suspected fentanyl being the culprit.

    “We are saddened by the loss of two community members to suspected drug poisoning. We are thinking of the individuals’ family members and friends during this difficult time. We encourage people who use unregulated substances to use harm reduction strategies to lower the risk of overdose and death,” said Monica Blair, Manager of the Harm Reduction Program at Grey Bruce Public Health.

    The four cases in the last week of July have brought the total number of suspected drug poisonings up to 26 over the course of the month.

    Public health has advised that all street drugs should be considered potentially fatal, however, test kits for fentanyl, benzodiazepines, and xylazine are available from Public Health to test supplies.

    Other harm reduction methods include ensuring that you don’t use drugs alone, only using new supplies, and carrying a Naloxone kit. 

