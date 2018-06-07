Featured
NDP wins big in London, PC Party elected in surrounding ridings
Newly elected London North-Centre MPP Terence Kernaghan speaks at the NDP Campaign Headquarters in London, Ont., on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Nick Paparella / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Thursday, June 7, 2018 10:14PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 7, 2018 10:21PM EDT
In Ontario election results for southwestern Ontario, CTV News declares:
NDP Teresa Armstrong re-elected in London-Fanshawe
NDP Terence Kernaghan elected in London North Centre
NDP Peggy Sattler elected in London West
PC Jeff Yurek elected in Elgin-Middlesex-London
PC Monte McNaughton elected in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex
PC Bob Bailey elected in Sarnia-Lambton
PC Lisa Thompson elected in Huron Bruce
PC Bill Walker elected in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound