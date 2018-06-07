In Ontario election results for southwestern Ontario, CTV News declares:

NDP Teresa Armstrong re-elected in London-Fanshawe

NDP Terence Kernaghan elected in London North Centre

NDP Peggy Sattler elected in London West

PC Jeff Yurek elected in Elgin-Middlesex-London

PC Monte McNaughton elected in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex

PC Bob Bailey elected in Sarnia-Lambton

PC Lisa Thompson elected in Huron Bruce

PC Bill Walker elected in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound