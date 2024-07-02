Natural gas leak brought under control in London

Crews have cleared the scene of a natural gas leak at 31 Rogers Ave. in London.

According to London fire District Chief Nick Hewetson, the issue was first reported by a resident at roughly 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The leak was coming from the ground and caused the street to be blocked off.

Adjacent homes within 150’ were evacuated as a precaution.

Enbridge Gas was notified and attended the scene, did an excavation of the area to access the leak and was able to stop it.