

Daryl Newcombe, CTV London





A senior's fight to save her century home experienced a setback this afternoon at City Hall.

Nan Finlison asked the Corporate Services Committee not to expropriate her home. of the last 30 years.

Nan's efforts to stay in her home have won her significant support on social media. CTV News was the first to tell her story.

Her heritage home at 100 Stanley Street is considered one of the best preserved examples of a Victorian home.

City Hall needs her property to accommodate a crane that will widen the railway overpass at Wharncliffe and Horton.

Last week, Nan told CTV News that she hasno plans to accept city hall's offer to purchase her house.

Today the Corporate Services Committee recommended expropriating her home, but City staff say they will continue to try to negotiate a sale, or move the house to a nearby property.