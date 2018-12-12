

Police say the pedestrian killed in a collision late Saturday night in the city's east end is 61-year-old Benjamin Michael Musgrave of London.

Musgrave was struck by a southbound vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. at Highbury Avenue North and Dundas Street.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died, according to police.

A section of Highbury was closed temporarily for the police investigation.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and no charges have been laid.

London police say the investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.