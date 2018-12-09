A 61-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

Police say a southbound truck struck the man just after 11 p.m. at Dundas and Highbury.

A walker and cane were visible in the crosswalk.

The driver remained on scene.

No charges have been laid at this time.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation continues.