'My family is living in a bomb shelter': London Ukrainian students living with war anxiety
Every alert on their phone is a moment of anxiety for three Ukrainian international students in London.
“I sleep like five hours a night and I wake up just shaking,” says Arsenii Matviienko, a television and film student.
His stress is shared by Svitlana Struhyn and Pavlo Byk.
All three are among hundreds of Ukrainians studying at London’s Western University, Fanshawe College and private trade schools.
Byk, an aviation student, arrived back in Canada just two weeks before the start of the Russian invasion.
“At the time, we were suspecting this stuff could happen. And I was quite stressed out by the situation. My dad told me you have to leave Ukraine.”
While Byk’s family remains safe in Lviv, Strughyn’s family is in the combat zone near Kyiv. “My family is living in a bomb shelter for a week now.”
Strughyn is in London to study in the footsteps of her dad. “My father is a journalist,” she says.
Now she fears his profession will make him a target of the Russian military if her hometown is occupied.
Her parents tell her not to worry as they repeat how happy they are that she is safe in Canada.“My mom calls and says, I am so thankful you are there. I’m so thankful you’re not in this nightmare.”
But for Matviienko, the nightmare is on two fronts. While most of his family are in the Crimea Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014, his father is fighting on the mainland for Ukraine.
“I feel the situation from both sides. I’m so worried about my father, my friends, in Ukraine.”
The worry has led to challenges at school academically and financially. Byk says so far, educators have been supportive of Ukrainian students.
“If you explain the situation, that you are from Ukraine. They are more than happy to give you an extension.”
But as the Russian invasion leaves their families fearing for their lives and livelihoods, the students need money to stay in London, potentially for some time.
“I will do as much as I can do to survive. But I don’t know what to do to help my family and how they’re going to live,” Matviienko tells CTV London.
The father of Arsenii Matviienko is seen in this recent photo from Ukraine. CTV London has blurred his face at the request of family. (Submitted)
So, as they volunteer to help the relief effort at the Ukrainian Centre, they also set up a website where people can donate to help them. It will go live later this week.
Meanwhile, the compassion of the London area, Canada and beyond keeps their spirits up.
“It’s giving me hope, that if the world stands with Ukraine it’s going to be independent as it was,” Struhyn concludes.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada takes direction from Putin rival to sanction 10 more Russians over Ukraine
Canada poked Russia in the eye Monday by sanctioning 10 people on the wish list of Vladimir Putin's top domestic opponent as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent his first day of a four-country European tour in London.
Live updates: Ukrainian adviser: Little progress in talks
An adviser to the Ukrainian president says a little progress has been made on safe corridors to allow civilians to flee some besieged Ukrainian cities during a third round of talks Monday with Russia.
Russian tanks emblazoned with 'Z' were first spotted on Ukraine's border. Here's how the letter became a pro-war symbol
In late February, days before Russian forces launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine, videos and photos began circulating on social media showing tanks, communications trucks and rocket launchers emblazoned with the letter 'Z' rolling toward the border. Military experts are debating what it means.
Russia says deals with 'unfriendly' countries, including Canada, will require approval
Russia said on Monday that all corporate deals with companies and individuals from so-called 'unfriendly countries' would now have to be approved by a government commission, according to a government resolution.
Bail review decision expected for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich
A judge is expected to deliver a decision on a bail review for "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich today.
Queen meets Trudeau in first in-person meeting since catching COVID-19
Queen Elizabeth met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle on Monday, in her first official in-person meeting after she tested positive for the coronavirus last month.
Paper hearts line the walls of underground bunker at Lviv children's hospital
CTV National News' National Affairs Correspondent Omar Sachedina walked through an underground bunker at a children's hospital in Lviv, where patients have lined the walls with cutout hearts using the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
Russia sets ceasefire for evacuations but battles continue
Russia announced yet another limited ceasefire and the establishment of safe corridors to allow civilians to flee some besieged Ukrainian cities Monday. But the evacuation routes led mostly to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others.
Experts advise against waiting for Omicron-specific vaccines
With pharmaceutical companies anticipating relatively short turnaround times for developing Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccines, some Canadians may consider waiting to get their booster shots in favour of one that targets the latest variant of concern. Experts, however, caution against waiting.
Kitchener
-
WCDSB director of education 'deeply sorry' for statement made about anti-Black racism in school board
The director of education at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board has issued an apology following a statement she made about anti-Black racism in the school board last week.
-
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region over weekend; 22 in hospital
There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region over the weekend, the latest dashboard update shows.
-
This is how much gas costs right now in different parts of Ontario
Following days of record-breaking gas prices across Ontario, one energy expert says that drivers should buckle up as the cost to fill up the tank could climb even higher in the coming weeks.
Windsor
-
Man in 70s dies, COVID-19 hospitalizations down to 29 in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one additional COVID-19 death, 207 new high-risk cases since Friday, and 29 hospitalizations on Monday.
-
Cause of fire that destroyed Essex home remains undetermined
The cause of an early morning house fire near Essex that left a family displaced last week remains undetermined.
-
Comedian, a capella group to perform at Caesars Windsor this spring
Caesars Windsor has added two performers to their spring concert lineup.
Barrie
-
Image released of 'armed and dangerous' man wanted in Barrie double shooting
Police released an image of an 18-year-old man wanted for attempted murder in connection with a double shooting on Bayfield Street in Barrie last month.
-
'Running late for work': Innisfil man accused of stunt driving on Hwy 400
An Innisfil man is accused of stunt driving on Highway 400 Monday morning.
-
Personal items stolen from Barrie rec centre changeroom: police
Police are investigating reports that a "significant number" of personal items were stolen from a changeroom at a recreational facility in north Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man tased after pulling weapons on police during arrest
There were some tense moments in Sudbury's Minnow Lake area Friday when a man pulled several different weapons on police during an arrest.
-
Sudbury Wolves to show off a new look for Friday game
The OHL’S Sudbury Wolves will be hitting the ice this Friday with a new jersey. (Molly Frommer CTV Northern Ontario )
-
Sudbury ends 'significant weather event'
The City of Greater Sudbury has ended a Significant Weather Event.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police chief vows to rebuild public trust following 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa’s interim police chief is vowing to rebuild public trust in the service after the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests led to unprecedented upheaval among its leadership and oversight body.
-
Bail review decision expected for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich
A judge is expected to deliver a decision on a bail review for "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich today.
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa on Monday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 related death in Ottawa on Monday and a slight uptick in the number of hospitalizations.
Toronto
-
Ontario nurses getting up to $5,000 incentive pay to stay on the job
The Ontario government is giving eligible nurses a $5,000 payment to help incentivize them to stay on the job.
-
This is how much gas costs right now in different parts of Ontario
Following days of record-breaking gas prices across Ontario, one energy expert says that drivers should buckle up as the cost to fill up the tank could climb even higher in the coming weeks.
-
The worst city in Canada for bed bugs has just been revealed
For the second year in a row, the same city has ranked as the worst for bed bugs in Canada.
Montreal
-
Canadian minister wants to prevent collusion as Montreal fuel prices soar
The federal government has asked the Competition Bureau to monitor the fuel market to ensure there is no collusion in setting gasoline prices as the war in Ukraine sends oil prices soaring.
-
Quebec elementary, high school students no longer need to wear masks in class
Quebec is taking the first step toward ending its mandatory mask mandate Monday, starting with elementary and high school students. They will no longer be required to wear masks or face coverings while sitting in class, as many return to school after spring break.
-
Calls for Montreal Symphony Orchestra to cancel upcoming concerts featuring Russian pianist
After a Russian pianist’s Vancouver concert was cancelled in light of the conflict in Ukraine, some are calling on the Montreal Symphony Orchestra to do the same.
Atlantic
-
Victims' families press for RCMP officers to testify at N.S. mass shooting inquiry
The public inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting is hearing from lawyers for victims' families today on why they want to call RCMP officers and a key 911 operator to the stand.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Dartmouth homicide
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide in Dartmouth, N.S., last week.
-
Ottawa announces COVID-19 rules for return of cruise ships to Canadian ports
The federal government is announcing strict COVID-19 rules for the return of cruise ships to Canadian ports next month for the 2022 season.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba hits 1,700 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic; 10 new deaths reported since Friday
Manitoba has hit another grim milestone in the pandemic.
-
Mayor of Winkler retiring after 16 years
The mayor of Winkler is retiring after 16 years of serving his community.
-
The worst city in Canada for bed bugs has just been revealed
For the second year in a row, the same city has ranked as the worst for bed bugs in Canada.
Calgary
-
LIVE AT 12:30
LIVE AT 12:30 | Kenney to announce fuel price relief plan for Albertans
The premier will be joined by Finance Minister Travis Toews at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. You can watch their announcement live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca
-
Rachel Notley tests positive for COVID-19
Notley said on Monday she tested positive for the coronavirus after she took a rapid test on Sunday.
-
Russia sets ceasefire for evacuations but battles continue
Russia announced yet another limited ceasefire and the establishment of safe corridors to allow civilians to flee some besieged Ukrainian cities Monday. But the evacuation routes led mostly to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others.
Edmonton
-
LIVE AT 12:30
LIVE AT 12:30 | Kenney to announce fuel price relief plan for Albertans
The premier will be joined by Finance Minister Travis Toews at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. You can watch their announcement live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca
-
Rachel Notley tests positive for COVID-19
Notley said on Monday she tested positive for the coronavirus after she took a rapid test on Sunday.
-
Worker falls 20-25 feet in central Edmonton construction site: officials
A construction worker is in serious condition after he fell 20 to 25 feet down a pile hole on Monday morning, officials told CTV News Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
B.C. driver tries to sue companies over 'inordinately high' gas prices
A driver who'd had enough of British Columbia's rising gas prices attempted to sue the companies he felt were behind the costs.
-
Sexual enhancement products sold in B.C. under names such as 'Reserection!' may pose serious health risks
Health Canada is advising the public of several unauthorized "sexual enhancement" products that were being sold in shops in British Columbia.
-
'Miraculous': 3-year-old recovering from brain injury after 6-metre fall on Vancouver Island
It's been a heart-wrenching couple of weeks for a Vancouver Island family, but fortunately there's good news to share.