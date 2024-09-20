Huron County paramedic celebrates half a century on the job
Gary Renaud didn't think he'd last when he started as a paramedic in Huron County, on September 20, 1974.
"When I first started, I didn't think five years I'd make it. So to come along and be in this profession for 50 years and to see the things I've seen over the 50 years. It's quite a journey," says Renaud.
Today, the 71 year old is marking 50 years a paramedic. He says he never aspired to move into management, he enjoys being on the road, and helping patients too much.
"I never liked the desk job. There's better people suited for desk jobs. And, we have great management that are capable of doing all that sort of stuff. I like being out in the thrill of things. And I like being out and helping people, seeing those faces, walking in the nursing home. There's people there that, you know, just don't even get to see a smiling face. And if you can go in and put a smile in and say hello to them, it makes a huge difference," says Renaud.
Dave Renaud, Huron County paramedic marking 50 years on the job, on September 20, 2024 (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
It's that desire to help people that's driven the Huron County native to keep going this long. A feat, that's incredibly rare in any profession, but specifically amongst paramedics.
"Paramedics that manage to live on the road for 20 years, is a great feat sometimes. To be on the road for this long, that's like I said, that's amazing. Very few people in this province, very few people in this industry can last that long," says Renaud's boss, Jeff Horseman, Director of Emergency Services for Huron County.
The Huron County native says he knows that retirement is coming soon, but he's not yet set a date to hang up his EMS belt.
"I was around 21 years old, you know, when I started. I'm a little older now and I'm very much nearing the end of my career, but I'm still enjoying it, still able to do my career. So let's stay a little longer, you know?” says Renaud.
He says the advent of power stretchers and defibrillators have helped remove some of the most physical parts of the job, allowing to prolong his career a bit longer than expected. A special 50th anniversary celebration for Renaud is happening this weekend in Goderich.
