The municipality of Middlesex Centre says there has been a black bear sighting near Denfield.

The municipality sent out Tweets on Monday advising the public to report any sightings to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Foresty.

The number to call for any non-emergency encounters is 1-866-514-2327.

If there is an emergency involving a bear, the public is asked to call 911.

Middlesex Centre staff say not to approach a bear but call to alert the appropriate authorities.