Hundreds of deer are casualties on our roadways each year, but it's pretty rare when bears are hit.

But that's what happened Wednesday morning. A 170-pound black bear was hit and killed between Clinton and Goderich.

The bear was hit by a truck on Highway 8 near Blacks Point Road around 4:30 a.m.

The driver of the truck escaped injury, but his truck was heavily damaged.

There have more sightings of bears in the southern portions of Huron County this year than ever before.

Experts suggest the bears are going where they can find food and heading further south to do so.

