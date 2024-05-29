Flair Airlines' winter schedule out of London International Airport announced

Flair Airlines has released their 2024/25 winter schedule departing from the London International Airport (YXU).

Of note is their new service to the Orlando International Airport (MCO) and their returning route to Cancun (CUN), both beginning in December with two flights per week.

“For travelers seeking affordable and convenient options to explore Orlando's world-renowned attractions, Flair offers unbeatable value,” Garth Lund, CCO of Flair Airlines, stated. "This is another step in fulfilling our commitment to provide more sun, for less. Whether it's families planning a magical vacation or sun-seeking snowbirds escaping the great Canadian winter, Flair’s mission is to make affordable air travel possible for all."

Flair’s 2024/25 winter schedule