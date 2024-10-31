LONDON
    • Mumps and measles on the rise in the region, travel and vaccine hesitancy to blame

    The measles-mumps-rubella, or MMR, vaccine is shown in this file photo. The measles-mumps-rubella, or MMR, vaccine is shown in this file photo.
    Officials with Southwestern Public Health say parents should make sure their kids' vaccinations are updated.

    They say they're monitoring recent cases of mumps and measles across Elgin and Oxford counties.

    Both are highly contagious, but they are preventable with vaccination, according to officials.

    The health unit said recent spread is because of travel and vaccine hesitancy.

