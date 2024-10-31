LONDON
London

    • Lighting up bus stops across London for safety and security

    150 solar lights have been installed at bus stops across London, Ont. to help with safety and security. Oct. 31, 2024. (Serena Braam/CTV News London) 150 solar lights have been installed at bus stops across London, Ont. to help with safety and security. Oct. 31, 2024. (Serena Braam/CTV News London)
    Share

    London Transit Commission is hoping the installation of lights at some bus stops across the city will help with safety and security.

    There are now 150 stops that have been upgraded with new solar lights that will illuminate and dusk and dawn when a button is pressed.

    Once pressed, the light will stay on for about five minutes and can be reactivated when time runs out.

    The lights are also expected to help bus stop areas more visible to the drivers.

