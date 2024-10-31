Trick-or-treat forecast for the London area

Trick or treaters will be hitting the streets to a warm and windy Halloween with a chance of showers on Thursday.

A mix of sun and cloud will start the day off with winds picking up to about 60 km/h with the chance for showers into the early afternoon and evening.

"We can't rule out a thunderstorm as a cold front rolls in... the chance for showers will start to move in late afternoon," said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

Showers in the London-Middlesex area will be scattered to start and then between later int he evening it could change to light rainfall.

"This front will push out of the area taking our beautiful warm weather with it, it will be mild around trick-or-treat-time.... temperatures will drop by a good 10 degrees as we head into Friday," Atchison added.

Seasonal weather returns for the weekend with highs between 10 and 12 degrees.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Thursday: Becoming cloudy this morning. Showers beginning this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 near noon. High 22. Humidex 27.

Thursday Night: Showers ending this evening then partly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low 6.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 60 in the morning. High 10.

Saturday: Sunny. High 10.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 13.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 11.