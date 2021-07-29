Advertisement
Multiple fire crews respond to northeast London warehouse fire
Published Thursday, July 29, 2021 9:00PM EDT
Firefighters work at the scene of a warehouse fire in London, Ont. on Thursday, July 29, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- Fire crews responded to 15825 Robin's Hill Road around 7:45 p.m. Thursday for a fire at a warehouse near London's airport.
Smoke was visible from the facility, which houses a shredding company.
At least eight London Fire Department engines were on scene to deal with the fire.
Seen through large bay doors, fire crews appeared to be centered on a piece of machinery inside the building, apparently to try to vent it.
RELATED IMAGES