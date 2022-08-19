Multiple emergency departments across region to temporarily close in coming days
The emergency departments (ED) at Walkerton, Chesley, Seaforth and St Marys hospitals will have closures over the weekend starting Friday evening.
The Chesley ED will be closed from:
- 5 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday
- 5 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday
- 5 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday
The Walkerton ED will be closed from:
- 5 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday
- 5 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday
- 5 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday
The Seaforth ED will be closed from:
- 5 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday
The St. Marys ED will be closed from:
- 5 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday
- 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following day, between Tuesday and Friday, reopening at 7 a.m. on Saturday
According to the South Bruce Grey Health Centre, to assist with additional patient volumes presenting to Hanover hospital due to these closures, the Chesley physicians have offered to come to the Hanover ED once they have finished up in Chesley and work in the Hanover ED on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings.
