LONDON, ONT. -- Huron OPP are currently investigating a serious crash near Exeter.

Around 2:50 p.m. police were called to Airport Line after a motorcycle, car and tractor pulling grain bins collided.

Police say the motorcycle and car were trying to pass the tractor at the time.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries. A passenger on the motorcycle suffered minor injuries.

Airport Line is currently closed between Huron Street and Kirkton Road.

OPP would like to speak to the driver of the car.