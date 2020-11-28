LONDON, ONT. -- Two positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified by the Middlesex-London Health Unit at two separate schools in the London area. One case has been confirmed at St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic Elementary School, and one case at John Paul II catholic secondary school.

MLHU is currently investigating the cases and is in the process of identifying those who came in close contact. The health unit will only contact those who are at risk as a close contact. Those contacted are being advised to stay home and quarantine for 14 days.

Staff will work with students and families to ensure learning continues for those who are self-isolating at home.