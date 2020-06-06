LONDON, ONT. -- The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) is making arrangements for students to pick up personal belongings left in March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff will be gathering items and placing them into plastic bags labeled with each student’s name.

Students and parents will then collect the items through curbside pickup or outside the school.

On June 18, 19, 22-26, all secondary schools and large elementary schools will be ready for collections of items.

All other schools will have stuff for pickup between June 22 and 26.

Schools will send families a schedule for when they can pick up belongings as well as return any items that may belong to the school board.

The board is asking that before anyone picks up or drops off items to the school to conduct a COVID-19 self-assessment test and:

• Not have tested positive for COVID-19

• Be symptom free of respiratory illness

• Have not been outside of Canada within 14 days of their collect and retrieve date

• Have not cared for or had contact with someone with COVID-19 or COVID-19 like symptoms.