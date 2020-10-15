MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 21-year-old woman who stopped an OPP officer in Goderich to ask for directions is facing five charges in connection with the incident that followed.

Huron County OPP say the incident happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Wednesday when an officer was flagged down along Cameron Street.

Police say the driver got out of her vehicle to get the officer's attention, then when speaking to the driver, the officer had reason to believe she had been drinking and asked for a roadside breath sample.

The driver allegedly refused, and police say when the officer attempted to arrest her, she resisted and tried to escape custody.

According to police she continued to be uncooperative at the OPP detachment in Clinton, assaulting an officer and attempting to take his stun gun.

A further check found the driver was under conditions not to consume alcohol.

The Central Huron woman was charged with impaired operation, failure or refusal to comply with demand, assaulting a peace officer, disarming a peace officer and failing to comply with an undertaking.

She was released from custody with a court date in December.