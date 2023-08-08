Mosquito traps in London, Ont. test positive for West Nile virus

For the first time this year mosquitos positive for the West Nile virus have been discovered in the London-Middlesex region.

According to the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU), two mosquito traps located in northwest and northeast London recently tested positive for West Nile virus, making them the first to be found with the virus in 2023.

With a “considerable” amount of rainfall so far this summer, the MLHU said this has led to an increase in mosquito breeding and elevated populations in certain areas.

The MLHU conducted weekly mosquito monitoring at 23 trapping sites over a 17-week sampling study which will continue through September. In addition, the health unit conducted 451 treatments at 185 surface water locations on public property throughout London and Middlesex County.

“The Health Unit will continue its surveillance and control efforts throughout the region and is reminding people in all areas of London and Middlesex County that West Nile virus is still present in our community,” the release reads.

WHAT CAN PEOPLE DO TO PROTECT THEMSELVES?

The MLHU has the following tips to protect against West Nile virus.

Wearing light-coloured clothing with long-sleeves, pants and socks in areas where mosquitoes are present, especially at dusk and dawn when they are most active

When using an insect repellent with DEET follow directions for use, especially for children

Regularly emptying standing water from garbage cans, wheelbarrows, toys, flowerpots and saucers, pool covers, tires, and other items around your home and yard

Cleaning and changing water in bird baths every other day

Ensure proper closing and opening of swimming pools

Covering openings in rain barrels

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS?

Symptoms of West Nile virus usually develop between two and 14 days after infection, and can include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

The MLHU said the majority people who become infected do not get sick, while those who do become ill will only experience mild flu-like symptoms. Less than 1 per cent of people who become infected by the West Nile virus will become seriously ill.

— With files from CTV News Toronto’s Phil Tsekouras